AP Source: Seahawks to sign Mychal Kendricks

Posted On Thu. Sep 13th, 2018
Sep. 13, 2018 9:25 PM EDT

AP Source: Seahawks to sign Mychal Kendricks

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign linebacker Mychal Kendricks to a one-year contract despite his recent guilty plea on insider trading charges.

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday that Kendricks’ agreement is expected to be finalized in time for him to join the Seahawks for their Week 2 Game at Chicago. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing.

ESPN first reported Kendricks’ deal with the Seahawks.

Kendricks signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns in June after winning a Super Bowl title last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Kendricks pleaded guilty last week to insider trading charges. His sentencing is not expected to take place until January.

Kendircks used tips from an acquaintance to make about $1.2 million in illegal profits on four major trading deals, federal prosecutors said.

The Browns released him from the team on Aug. 29, after the charges were filed.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

