Sock injured, out of US team for Davis Cup semifinals

Posted On Wed. Sep 12th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 12, 2018 7:24 AM EDT

Sock injured, out of US team for Davis Cup semifinals

BC-TEN–Davis Cup-United States

<!–

–>

ZADAR, Croatia (AP) — Jack Sock is out of the United States team for the Davis Cup semifinals against Croatia because of a hip injury and has been replaced by Ryan Harrison.

U.S. captain Jim Courier says Sock was hurt last week while playing in the doubles semifinals at the U.S. Open with Mike Bryan. Harrison was already on standby for the Davis Cup.

Courier says “it’s a factor in Davis Cup all the time, having to be prepared for these last-minute changes.”

Sock is ranked No. 17 in singles and No. 2 in doubles.

The winner of the best-of-five series will meet either France or Spain in the Davis Cup final.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company