Ravens place RB Dixon in injured reserve; promote Turner

Sep. 12, 2018 3:52 PM EDT

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have placed backup running back Kenneth Dixon on injured reserve after he hurt his knee in Sunday’s opener against Buffalo.

Dixon ran for 44 yards and a touchdown before the injury occurred in the fourth quarter of Baltimore’s 47-3 victory.

Dixon will be eligible to return for Week 9.

The third-year pro has struggled with knee injuries throughout his NFL career. Dixon missed four games during his rookie season and sat out last season after tearing a meniscus before training camp.

To fill the hole in the backfield, the Ravens promoted undrafted rookie De’Lance Turner from the practice squad on Wednesday. Turner, who played in college at Alcorn State, will be available for Thursday night’s game in Cincinnati.

Turner had 22 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown during the preseason for Baltimore.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

