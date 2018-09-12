Rams All-Pro kick returner Pharoh Cooper headed to IR

Posted On Wed. Sep 12th, 2018
By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — All-Pro kick returner Pharoh Cooper will be placed on the Los Angeles Rams’ injured reserve list after he severely sprained his ankle in the season opener at Oakland.

Cooper will need surgery to repair his ankle, coach Sean McVay said Wednesday.

The injury throws an early obstacle into the path of the Rams (1-0), who won the NFC West last season with four Pro Bowlers leading their nearly flawless special teams units.

Cooper will be replaced by JoJo Natson as the Rams’ primary kick returner, McVay said. The second-year pro was re-signed by the Rams on Wednesday, 11 days after being waived in their final roster cutdown.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

