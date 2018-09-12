Kentucky troopers: Deputy shot at rest stop, suspect killed

Posted On Wed. Sep 12th, 2018
Sep. 12, 2018 7:55 AM EDT

Kentucky troopers: Deputy shot at rest stop, suspect killed

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky troopers say a sheriff’s deputy was shot at a rest stop, and the suspected shooter was killed.

Trooper Bernie Napier said in a statement that Scott County sheriff’s deputies and Georgetown police officers were helping the U.S. Marshal’s Service apprehend a fugitive from Florida late Tuesday. He said deputies located the suspect, 57-year-old Edward Reynolds, at a rest stop. He said officers confronted him and shots were fired.

Napier said the deputy was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center and is in critical condition.

He said the suspect, 57-year-old Edward Reynolds, was killed in the exchange of gunfire, but it’s unclear who shot him. The timeline of the shots fired has not been released.

