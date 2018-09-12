Foles to start for Eagles vs Bucs; Wentz not cleared to play

Posted On Wed. Sep 12th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 12, 2018 10:52 AM EDT

Foles to start for Eagles vs Bucs; Wentz not cleared to play

BC-FBN–Eagles-QBs

<!–

–>

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Foles will start for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Tampa Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Super Bowl MVP has filled in since Carson Wentz tore two knee ligaments in Week 14 last year. He is 6-1, including the playoffs and the final regular-season game, in which he played only one quarter.

Coach Doug Pederson says Wentz still hasn’t been medically cleared to play. Wentz had surgery to repair a torn ACL and LCL last Dec. 13.

Foles was 19 of 34 for 117 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Philadelphia’s 18-12 win over Atlanta last Thursday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company