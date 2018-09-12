Fenway fan hit in head by Devon Travis' thrown bat

Posted On Wed. Sep 12th, 2018
Sep. 12, 2018 9:37 PM EDT

Fenway fan hit in head by Devon Travis’ thrown bat

Charles Krupa, ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOSTON (AP) — A man sitting in the box seats at Wednesday night’s Red Sox game was hit on the forehead by a bat that slipped out of Devon Travis’ hands in the eighth inning.

The bat cleared the netting along the baseline and landed about 15 rows up in the box seats, about midway between third base and home plate. Security scrambled for towels and a stretcher was brought to take the man.

The man received a big cheer from the crowd when he stood up. Holding a towel to his head in his right hand, he pumped his left fist to acknowledge the applause. He walked to the stretcher and sat on it and was wheeled away.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

