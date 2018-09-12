Cubs' Yu Darvish has arthroscopic surgery on right elbow

Posted On Wed. Sep 12th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 12, 2018 7:42 PM EDT

Cubs’ Yu Darvish has arthroscopic surgery on right elbow

BC-BBN–Cubs-Darvish

<!–

–>

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow to clean out loose debris.

Darvish was declared out for the season last month after an MRI revealed a stress reaction in the elbow. He recently visited orthopedic surgeon James Andrews for a second opinion and the surgery was recommended.

The team announced that the procedure, termed a debridement, was performed on Wednesday by Texas Rangers physician Keith Meister, who has a history with Darvish.

The Cubs said Darvish would be ready for spring training.

“It sounds like it wasn’t highly invasive, but any time you have surgery, it’s surgery,” manager Joe Maddon said.

The 32-year-old Darvish signed a six-year, $126 million contract as a free agent last offseason. He went 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in eight starts before the injury.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company