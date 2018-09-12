A mayor in Louisiana rescinds a city's ban on Nike products

A mayor in Louisiana rescinds a city’s ban on Nike products

KENNER, La. (AP) — The mayor of a New Orleans suburb says he’s rescinding his order banning his city’s recreation department from purchasing Nike products for use at city recreation facilities.

Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn said at a news conference Wednesday that he did so on the advice of the city attorney and because the order had divided the city. Last week’s order from Zahn came days after the athletic apparel maker began using former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in an ad campaign. Kaepernick ignited a firestorm in 2016 when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and social injustice.

Zahn’s order had drawn strong criticism in and outside the city. Louisiana’s chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union had called for him to rescind it earlier Wednesday.

