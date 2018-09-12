2 army rangers killed in ambush in southern Thailand

Posted On Wed. Sep 12th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 12, 2018 4:43 AM EDT

2 army rangers killed in ambush in southern Thailand

BC-AS–Thailand-Southern Violence

<!–

–>

HAT YAI, Thailand (AP) — Police say suspected insurgents have ambushed a unit of patrolling army rangers in southern Thailand, killing two and wounding four.

Pol Lt. Col. Sarawut Nucharong, deputy investigator of a local police station in Pattani province, says an unknown number of gunmen ambushed six rangers who were patrolling a street in Pattani on Tuesday night. A firefight that ensued left two rangers dead and four injured.

Police suspect that the attack was carried out by Muslim separatists in the region.

Predominantly Buddhist Thailand’s three southernmost provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat have been plagued by a Muslim separatist insurgency that has claimed the lives of almost 7,000 people since the insurgency flared in 2004, according to the research group Deep South Watch.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company