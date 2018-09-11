Times' publisher defends op-ed in meeting of US news leaders

Posted On Tue. Sep 11th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 11, 2018 3:15 PM EDT

Times’ publisher defends op-ed in meeting of US news leaders

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

BC-APFN-US–Trump-New York Times

<!–

–>

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The publisher of The New York Times says an anonymous opinion piece criticizing President Donald Trump’s leadership “added to the public understanding of this administration and the actions and beliefs of the people within it.”

Publisher A.G. Sulzberger on Tuesday defended running the op-ed to a meeting of U.S. news leaders in Austin, Texas. The Times said the column was written by a senior administration official who claimed to belong to a group working to thwart Trump’s “worst inclinations.”

Sulzberger wouldn’t reveal any details about the author. Trump has called for the newspaper to turn over the name and says the U.S. Justice Department should investigate.

Sulzberger says the newspaper didn’t think there was a way to get the information out there without “some guarantee of anonymity.” He said Trump’s reaction underscores why the newspaper thought that was important.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company