Spanish league makes request to play match in Miami

Posted On Tue. Sep 11th, 2018
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league says it has requested permission from the national soccer federation to play a regular-season match between Girona and Barcelona at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Jan. 26.

Staging the match abroad is part of the league’s goal of promoting soccer and its brand in other countries, but the idea has drawn criticism from some players, fans and clubs.

Spain’s players’ association said the athletes were never consulted about the league’s plan and ultimately they will have the final say on whether to play the game. Spanish league president Javier Tebas met with the association on Monday and planned to give players a detailed description of the project.

The league said a compensation package has been offered to season-ticket holders of Girona, who will be relinquishing a home game.

Girona, in its second season in the first division, had said the game would help promote the club and the city.

