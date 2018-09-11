Miss America ratings fall amid drop of swimsuit competition.

Miss America ratings fall amid drop of swimsuit competition.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Miss America ceremony subtracted the swimsuit competition for the first time in its 98-year history, and subtracted one million television viewers, too.

The Nielsen company said 4.34 million people watched the annual ceremony on ABC Sunday, down 19 percent from the 5.35 million viewers last year.

With Miss America now under the leadership of former Fox News personality Gretchen Carlson, the swimsuits were left behind. Instead, they were replaced by onstage interviews where contestants talked about President Trump, the NFL player protests and other topics.

It was a controversial decision, and when a comedian mentioned it to the audience just before Sunday’s telecast began, he was met with loud boos.

