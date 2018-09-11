MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Mets 3B David Wright takes live BP in latest comeback step

NEW YORK (AP) — David Wright took live batting practice Tuesday at Citi Field as the New York Mets captain tries to complete his comeback from a string of debilitating injuries.

The third baseman originally was scheduled to play defense in a simulated game as well, but those plans were scrapped on a drizzly afternoon because the infield was muddy.

Wright faced Mets minor league pitching prospects Justin Dunn and David Peterson, simulating game at-bats for the second time in four days. The seven-time All-Star did similar work Saturday, also taking grounders on the field.

The 35-year-old Wright says he’s still trying to regain his timing, and he’ll need to see how he feels Wednesday before looking ahead to the next step.

Wright hasn’t played in the major leagues since May 2016 due to neck, back and shoulder injuries that required surgery.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

