Georgia Tech RB KirVonte Benson (knee) out for season

Posted On Tue. Sep 11th, 2018
Sep. 11, 2018 1:36 PM EDT

Georgia Tech RB KirVonte Benson (knee) out for season

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

Jason Behnken, ASSOCIATED PRESS

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech running back KirVonte Benson will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Coach Paul Johnson made the announcement Tuesday at his weekly news conference.

Benson is a junior who rushed for 1,053 yards last season in his debut as the starting B-back. He was injured in last week’s 49-38 loss to South Florida.

Redshirt freshman Jordan Mason likely will take over the starting spot, with Jerry Howard as the top backup and possible playing time for freshman Christian Malloy.

Benson is a fourth-year player who already took a redshirt year, but he could apply for a medical hardship and receive an extra year of eligibility in 2020.

Georgia Tech (1-1) travels to Pittsburgh (1-1) on Saturday for its Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

