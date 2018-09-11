Blue Jays OF Grichuk back 2 days after colliding with chair

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

BOSTON (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk is back in the lineup, two days after he crashed face-first into a guard’s metal chair.

Grichuk as starting in right field and batting fifth as the Blue Jays played at Boston on Tuesday night.

Toronto had Monday off, which gave Grichuk a chance to rest and be re-evaluated after leaving Sunday’s game against Cleveland in the fourth inning. He was injured when he slid while catching a foul ball at Toronto. A guard seated near the stands didn’t see Grichuk coming, and was holding a metal stool when the accident occurred.

Concussion tests were negative. Grichuk was left with a bloody nose, swollen left eye socket and a few facial cuts.

“My mom always said I had a hard head. Guess she was right,” Grichuk posted Monday on Twitter.

