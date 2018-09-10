Nationals-Phils rained out, traditional doubleheader Tuesday

Posted On Mon. Sep 10th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 10, 2018 7:38 PM EDT

Nationals-Phils rained out, traditional doubleheader Tuesday

BC-BBN–Nationals-Phillies Ppd

<!–

–>

Matt Slocum, ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies scheduled for Monday night was postponed because of rain. It was rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader Tuesday starting at 3:05 p.m.

The Nationals have been rained out on consecutive days and endured several hours of rain delays in their weekend series at home against the Cubs.

Field conditions were poor because of weekend rain and the field at Citizens Bank Park had not been covered. Workers used blow torches to try to dry the field but it was too wet.

The Phillies began the day 4 ½ games behind Atlanta in the NL East.

Earlier in the day, the game between the Miami Marlins and Mets in New York was called off because of rain. There have been 51 weather-related postponements in the majors this season after there were 39 all of last year.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company