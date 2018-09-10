LB Mark Barron inactive for Rams vs. Raiders

Posted On Mon. Sep 10th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 10, 2018 9:35 PM EDT

LB Mark Barron inactive for Rams vs. Raiders

AP-FBN–Rams-Raiders Inactives

<!–

–>

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams linebacker Mark Barron is inactive for the season opener against the Oakland Raiders with an Achilles tendon injury.

Ramik Wilson is expected to start in Barron’s place Monday night.

The other inactive players for the Rams are quarterback Brandon Allen, running backs Justin Davis and John Kelly, linebacker Trevon Young, and defensive tackles Sebastian Joseph-Day and Tanzel Smart.

The Raiders held running back DeAndre Washington out with a knee injury and defensive tackle Brian Price with a hamstring injury. The other inactive players are receiver Brandon LaFell, cornerback Nick Nelson, offensive linemen Justin Murray and T.J. Clemmings, and defensive end Tank Carradine.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company