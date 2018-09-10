Colts might lose another offensive lineman to injury

Colts might lose another offensive lineman to injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich has confirmed right tackle J’Marcus Webb injured his hamstring late in Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati.

Reich did not provide a timetable for his return.

Indy (0-1) played Sunday without longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo because of a hamstring injury or projected starting right tackle Denzelle Good because of knee and wrist injuries.

Cornerback Chris Milton entered the concussion protocol during the game and did not return and Reich did not say how much time Milton might miss.

The Colts also signed Sean Harlow to the practice squad Monday after releasing interior offensive lineman Jamil Douglas.

Indy visits Washington next weekend.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

