Posted On Mon. Sep 10th, 2018
Sep. 10, 2018 7:45 AM EDT

Casey withdraws after 3rd round of BMW Championship

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Paul Casey has withdrawn from the rain-plagued BMW Championship.

Casey cited back pain for pulling out of the FedEx Cup playoff event at Aronimink on Monday morning. The fourth round was a washout Sunday because of steady rain that has left the course unplayable.

Even with a gray sky and drizzle, the fourth round began Monday with hopes of getting in 72 holes.

Casey was No. 17 in the FedEx Cup and already assured of being among the top 30 who advance to the Tour Championship on Sept. 20 in Atlanta.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

