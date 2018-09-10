Booker undergoes hand surgery, expected out for 6 weeks

Posted On Mon. Sep 10th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 10, 2018 7:23 PM EDT

Booker undergoes hand surgery, expected out for 6 weeks

AP-BKN–Suns-Booker Surgery

<!–

–>

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker has undergone surgery on his right (shooting) hand and is expected to be sidelined for six weeks.

That would cause him to miss not only all of training camp but probably the first couple of games of the regular season.

The Suns said in a brief statement that the surgery was performed in Los Angeles on Monday by Dr. Steven Shin to repair the fifth metacarpophalangeal joint.

It’s the same hand that bothered him late last season. Booker, last season’s NBA 3-point champion, signed a maximum five-year, $158 million contract in the offseason.

___

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company