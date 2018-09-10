AP source: Bills waive DT Adolphus Washington

Posted On Mon. Sep 10th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 10, 2018 7:44 PM EDT

AP source: Bills waive DT Adolphus Washington

AP-FBN–Bills-Washington

<!–

–>

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills have waived defensive tackle Adolphus Washington.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Monday because the Bills have not announced the move, which was first reported by ESPN.

The Bills drafted Washington out of Ohio State with their third-round pick in 2016. He started 21 games over his first two seasons.

Washington’s role was reduced after the team signed veteran defensive tackle Star Lotulelei in free agency and selected Stanford’s Harrison Phillips in this year’s draft.

Washington played 32 snaps in Buffalo’s 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore. The Bills host the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company