AP source: Bills waive DT Adolphus Washington

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills have waived defensive tackle Adolphus Washington.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Monday because the Bills have not announced the move, which was first reported by ESPN.

The Bills drafted Washington out of Ohio State with their third-round pick in 2016. He started 21 games over his first two seasons.

Washington’s role was reduced after the team signed veteran defensive tackle Star Lotulelei in free agency and selected Stanford’s Harrison Phillips in this year’s draft.

Washington played 32 snaps in Buffalo’s 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore. The Bills host the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday.

