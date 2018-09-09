Trump tweets, 2 players kneel for anthem on opening Sunday

Posted On Sun. Sep 9th, 2018
Sep. 9, 2018 2:27 PM EDT

Trump tweets, 2 players kneel for anthem on opening Sunday

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

Wilfredo Lee, ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER (AP) — Off the field, President Donald Trump took his digs at the NFL, linking low TV ratings for the season opener to players who refuse to stand for the national anthem.

On the field, it was hard to tell what all the fuss was about: Two players kneeled while the “The Star-Spangled Banner” played, another two raised their fist, another two stayed in the locker room. One fan at the Browns game was spotted wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey.

Other than that, there were no signs of players doing anything out of the ordinary on the NFL’s opening Sunday for a pregame ritual that has taken on new meaning since Kaepernick first kneeled during the anthem two years ago to protest police brutality and social injustice.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

