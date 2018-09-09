The Latest: Swimsuit-less Miss America pageant is under way

Posted On Sun. Sep 9th, 2018
Sep. 9, 2018 9:01 PM EDT

The Latest: Swimsuit-less Miss America pageant is under way

Wayne Parry, ASSOCIATED PRESS

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on the Miss America pageant (all times local):

9 p.m.

The competition has begun in the 98th Miss America pageant in Atlantic City.

The swimsuits are gone, but there has been plenty of controversy surrounding this year’s competition that could keep viewers tuning in.

The next Miss America will be crowned around 11 p.m.

This year marks the first time the broadcast will not include a swimsuit competition.

It has been replaced by onstage interviews, which have generated attention-grabbing remarks from contestants regarding President Donald Trump, and NFL player protests, among other topics.

12:10 a.m.

The swimsuits are gone, but there has been plenty of controversy surrounding this year’s Miss America competition that could keep viewers tuning in.

The next Miss America will be crowned around 11 p.m. Sunday on a nationally televised broadcast on ABC from Atlantic City.

This year marks the first time the broadcast will not include a swimsuit competition.

It has been replaced by onstage interviews, which have generated attention-grabbing remarks from contestants regarding President Trump, and NFL player protests, among other topics.

And behind the scenes, a revolt is under way among most of the Miss America state organizations who demand that national chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and CEO Regina Hopper resign.

The outgoing Miss America, Cara Mund, says the two have bullied and silenced her, claims that the women deny.

