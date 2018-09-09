Stewart, Storm beat Mystics 75-73 for 2-0 series lead

Posted On Sun. Sep 9th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 9, 2018 6:03 PM EDT

Stewart, Storm beat Mystics 75-73 for 2-0 series lead

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

AP-BKL–WNBA Finals

<!–

–>

Elaine Thompson, ASSOCIATED PRESS

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored nine of her 25 points in the fourth quarter, and the Seattle Storm held off the Washington Mystics 75-73 on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the WNBA Finals.

Seattle will head to Washington for Game 3 on Wednesday night needing only a split back east to claim the third title in franchise history.

Stewart went nearly 18 minutes of game time without scoring, but was responsible for six of Seattle’s final seven points as the Storm held off Washington’s late rally. Seattle led 70-65 after Stewart’s hook in the lane with 4:25 left, and was the Storm’s last field goal. Washington’s Kristi Toliver made two difficult jumpers in the final 90 seconds to keep Washington within one, but the Mystics were unable to get a shot up on their next possession trailing 74-73, when Toliver lost the ball going baseline and a mad scramble led to a jump ball Seattle won.

The ensuing jump ball between Natasha Howard and Tianna Hawkins ended up in the hands of Jewell Loyd. Seattle was able to run seven seconds off the clock before Alysha Clark was fouled and her free throw gave Seattle a two-point lead. Washington was out of timeouts and couldn’t advance the ball into the front court. Atkins’ desperation half-court shot at the buzzer was well off.

Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics with 17 points but was scoreless in the fourth quarter, taking just one shot.

Toliver and Ariel Atkins both added 15 points for Washington. But the Mystics missed all 16 3-point attempts.

Loyd finished with 13 points.

Stewart went nearly 18 minutes of game time without scoring. She split free throws with 3:21 left in the first quarter then didn’t score again until a pair of free throws with 5:36 left in the third quarter. She went even longer without a made basket, finally snapping a 22-minute stretch without a field goal hitting a 17-footer with 1:49 left in the quarter.

Despite Stewart finally getting back on the score sheet, Delle Donne and the Mystics continued to have answers. Her three-point play late in the third pushed Washington’s lead to five and the Mystics took a 61-58 lead to the fourth. That was the final points of the game for Delle Donne, while Stewart was continually fed by her teammates in the fourth.

TIP INS

Seattle has won seven straight Finals games dating to 2004. They have never lost a Finals game at home. … It was the first time this season Washington failed to make a 3-pointer. … Bird had 8 points on 3 of 12 shooting.

UP NEXT

Game 3 is Wednesday night in Washington.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company