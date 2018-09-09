Packers' Aaron Rodgers injured, leaves games on cart

Posted On Sun. Sep 9th, 2018
Sep. 9, 2018 9:33 PM EDT

Mike Roemer, ASSOCIATED PRESS

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been taken back to the locker room on a cart after an apparent left leg injury.

Rodgers was hurt in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night after slipping to the turf while under pressure from linebacker Khalil Mack and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris.

He initially tried to get up, then went back down, and was attended to by trainers. He appeared to reach down for the back of his left leg.

Rodgers then walked to the cart that took him up the Lambeau Field tunnel.

Backup DeShone Kizer replaced Rodgers on Green Bay’s next drive.

It was Rodgers’ first regular-season game back at Lambeau Field since last Sept. 28 against the Bears. He was limited to seven games in 2017 because of a collarbone injury.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

