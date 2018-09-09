Duke QB Jones out indefinitely, CB Gilbert out for season

Posted On Sun. Sep 9th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 9, 2018 5:44 PM EDT

Duke QB Jones out indefinitely, CB Gilbert out for season

AP-FBC–Duke-Injuries

<!–

–>

Jim Young, ASSOCIATED PRESS

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke quarterback Daniel Jones is out indefinitely with a broken collarbone and all-Atlantic Coast Conference cornerback Mark Gilbert is done for the season with a hip injury.

Team spokesman Art Chase said both players had surgeries Sunday.

Jones fractured his left clavicle while taking a blindside hit during the third quarter Blue Devils’ 21-7 victory at Northwestern on Saturday. Backup Quentin Harris played the fourth quarter at quarterback. Jones threw three touchdown passes before he was injured.

Gilbert injured his left hip in the second quarter.

Duke (2-0) plays at Baylor (2-0) on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company