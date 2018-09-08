Turpin ignites No. 16 TCU in rainy 42-12 win over rival SMU

Sep. 8, 2018 1:32 AM EDT

DALLAS (AP) — KaVontae Turpin ignited sluggish TCU by returning a punt 78 yards for a touchdown before adding a 42-yard scoring catch, and the 16th-ranked Horned Frogs pulled away for a rain-soaked 42-12 victory over Dallas-Fort Worth rival SMU that ended early Saturday morning.

The start of the game Friday night between former Southwest Conference foes was delayed nearly two hours by lightning, and a steady rain fell until halftime.

The Horned Frogs (2-0) finally secured their first seven-game winning streak in the 98-game Iron Skillet series after midnight, winning comfortably after struggling early for the third straight year. TCU has outscored SMU 83-14 in the second half the past three meetings.

The Mustangs (0-2) led 9-0 early in the first home game for coach Sonny Dykes, but had just 167 yards total offense after Braeden West’s 51-yard scoring run on the fifth play of the game.

Perhaps looking ahead to a showdown with No. 4 Ohio State next week, TCU squandered its first two chances to take control by committing turnovers before Alec Dunham picked up a fumble by SMU quarterback Ben Hicks in stride and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown.

Two plays before Dunham’s score, Mustangs linebacker Shaine Hailey had an open field in front of him on Shawn Robinson’s first career interception but was quickly dragged down by an alert Turpin.

The speedy receiver/returner pointed toward the punter looking for a block on TCU’s first score, but easily ran past an unblocked Jamie Sackville anyway.

The sealing TD came when Turpin caught a short pass, ran through the middle of the secondary and split three defenders near the goal line. Turpin, who set school records with his fifth career special teams TD and fourth on a punt return, finished with 176 all-purpose yards.

A week after throwing for three touchdowns and running for two scores in the first half of a 55-7 rout of Southern University, Robinson finally found the end zone on an 18-yard run in the third quarter. That gave TCU, a three-touchdown favorite, its first comfortable lead at 28-12.

THE TAKEAWAY

TCU: On the short 40-mile trip from their Fort Worth campus, the Horned Frogs drove by AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys and site of their battle with the Buckeyes. There’s little question the Horned Frogs were caught looking ahead, although the long delay probably was a factor as well in leading just 14-12 into the third quarter.

SMU: The Mustangs waited a long time for a bright spot with Dykes, who chose to coach in the Frisco Bowl last year after Chad Morris left for the Arkansas job. SMU fell behind 42-3 in the first half of that season finale and trailed 36-0 in the fourth quarter of last week’s 46-23 opening loss to North Texas, another Dallas-area school. Hanging with a Big 12 title contender for a half gives the Mustangs some hope.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Horned Frogs aren’t likely to move up much, and might be at risk of dropping a spot or two because of the early struggled against an overmatched opponent.

UP NEXT

TCU: The Horned Frogs can’t get too caught up in the Ohio State game next Saturday because the Big 12 opener is a week later at Texas, their biggest rival.

SMU: At No. 21 Michigan next Saturday.

___

