Ramadan leads NCCU to 51-14 win over St. Augustine’s

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Naiil Ramadan threw for 153 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as North Carolina Central eased to a 51-14 win over Division II St. Augustine’s on Saturday.

Ramadan finished with 15-of-28 passing for 169 yards and three scores. Sherman McLeod hauled in two of those tosses for touchdowns. Xavier McKoy caught four passes for 67 yards as 10 different NCCU (1-1) receivers caught 20 passes for 274 total yards to give first-year coach Granville Eastman his first victory at the helm.

Anthony Sherrill added another score when he picked off a Darryl Johnson toss, returning it 38 yards for a 30-7 lead in the third quarter. Chauncey Caldwell completed a 48-yard TD toss to Tyler Barnes late in the third and added a 24-yard scoring strike to Nique Martin in the fourth. Caldwell, who was 5-of-8 passing for 105 yards, also rushed five times for 62 yards.

Johnson passed for 145 yards and two touchdowns and an interception to lead St. Augustine’s (0-2).

