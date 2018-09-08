Police: Celtics' Jabari Bird involved in domestic incident

Posted On Sat. Sep 8th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 8, 2018 10:37 AM EDT

Police: Celtics’ Jabari Bird involved in domestic incident

BC-US–Celtics Player Arrested

<!–

–>

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird is facing charges after what authorities are calling a domestic incident.

The Boston Police Department said in a statement Saturday that Bird was being guarded by police at a hospital and was undergoing an evaluation after the incident Friday in the city’s Brighton neighborhood.

Police said the victim involved was brought to a different hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the incident.

Police said complaints would be sought against Bird for assault and battery, strangulation and kidnapping. No other details were immediately released.

The Celtics said in statement that the team was aware of the incident and was “taking it very seriously.”

A 2017 second-round draft pick from California, Bird spent most of last season with the Maine Red Claws in the G-League.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company