Lightning strikes cause Tarleton St.-SFA game cancellation

Posted On Sat. Sep 8th, 2018
Sep. 8, 2018 9:55 PM EDT

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — The football game between Tarleton State and Stephen F. Austin was cancelled on Saturday due to ongoing lightning strikes.

After attempting to wait out the weather, officials decided to cancel the game as lighting strikes continued in the area.

According to Luke Bolanos, SFA’s sports information director, the game will not be made up.

