Eberle kicks 6 field goals in Utah State victory

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Savon Scarver returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score and Dominik Eberle kicked six field goals to carry Utah State to a 60-13 romp over New Mexico State on Saturday night.

Eberle hit field goals of 44 and 32 yards to stake Utah State’s Aggies to a 6-0 lead. New Mexico State’s Aggies used a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped by Matt Romero’s 18-yard scoring strike to Johnathan Boone to grab a 7-6 lead. But Scarver took the ensuing kickoff to the end zone and Eberle added a 51-yard field goal to give Utah State a 16-7 lead after one quarter.

Dylan Brown’s 49-yard field goal pulled NMSU within six, but Jordan Love directed a 10-play, 65-yard drive with Eltoro Allen bulling his way to the end zone from a yard out for a 23-10 advantage. Utah State (1-1) added Eberle’s 21-yard field goal and a 14-yard TD pass from Love to Jalen Greene for a 33-10 halftime lead.

Utah State added two third-quarter TDs — Deante Fortenberry’s 75-yard interception return and Gerold Bright’s 51-yard run. Darwin Thompson had a 68-yard TD run in the fourth quarter and Eberle added two 51-yard field goals.

Dylan Brown kicked two field goals for NMSU (0-3).

