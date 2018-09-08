Dauphine romps as Tulane rolls over Nicholl State 42-17

Posted On Sat. Sep 8th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 8, 2018 11:42 PM EDT

Dauphine romps as Tulane rolls over Nicholl State 42-17

BC-FBC–Nicholls St-Tulane

<!–

–>

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Corey Dauphine broke free for two long scoring sprints in the first half and Tulane rolled over Nicholls State 42-17 on Saturday night.

Dauphine, who finished with 152 yards on six carries, rushed for 107 yards and two scores on just two carries in the first half. Dauphine got loose for scores of 38 and 69 yards in successive possessions to give Tulane a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Nicholls, coming off a 26-23 upset of Kansas in overtime last week, closed to 28-17 early in the final quarter after Dontrell Taylor scampered in from 32 yards out. Dauphine answered with a 35-yard rushing TD.

Tulane (1-1), which lost to Wake Forest 23-17 in overtime last week, led wire-to-wire against Nicholls.

Jonathan Banks threw for 190 yards with Darnell Mooney having six catches for 111 yards.

Chase Fourcade threw for 239 yards and a score and rushed for 53 yards for the Colonels (1-1).

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company