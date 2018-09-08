Sep. 8, 2018 11:42 PM EDT

Dauphine romps as Tulane rolls over Nicholl State 42-17

BC-FBC–Nicholls St-Tulane

<!–

–>

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Corey Dauphine broke free for two long scoring sprints in the first half and Tulane rolled over Nicholls State 42-17 on Saturday night.

Dauphine, who finished with 152 yards on six carries, rushed for 107 yards and two scores on just two carries in the first half. Dauphine got loose for scores of 38 and 69 yards in successive possessions to give Tulane a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Nicholls, coming off a 26-23 upset of Kansas in overtime last week, closed to 28-17 early in the final quarter after Dontrell Taylor scampered in from 32 yards out. Dauphine answered with a 35-yard rushing TD.

Tulane (1-1), which lost to Wake Forest 23-17 in overtime last week, led wire-to-wire against Nicholls.

Jonathan Banks threw for 190 yards with Darnell Mooney having six catches for 111 yards.

Chase Fourcade threw for 239 yards and a score and rushed for 53 yards for the Colonels (1-1).

Comments

comments