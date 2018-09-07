Tanihara leads European Masters by 3 in 2nd round

Sep. 7, 2018

Tanihara leads European Masters by 3 in 2nd round

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Hideto Tanihara shot a bogey-free 4-under 66 Friday to take an early three-stroke lead in the second round of the European Masters.

The 39-year-old Japanese player had four birdies at the high-altitude Crans-sur-Sierre club to get to 9-under 131. He leads a group of four more early starters, including 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett (66).

Overnight leader Maximilian Kieffer was also at 6 under early in his round on the 6,848-yard course in the Swiss Alps.

Tanihara has never won on the European Tour, which he joined last season after 14 titles in Japan.

Chase Koepka, the younger brother of U.S. Open and PGA Championship champion Brooks Koepka, shot 65.

