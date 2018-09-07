Sep. 7, 2018 11:17 PM EDT

Pillar lifts Jays after Indians’ Ramirez leaves bases loaded

TORONTO (AP) — Kevin Pillar hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 11th after AL MVP contender Jose Ramirez grounded out with the bases loaded in the top of the inning, allowing the Toronto Blue Jays to beat the Cleveland Indians 3-2 on Friday night.

Pillar’s second career walkoff home run came off right-hander Adam Cimber (3-6). It was Pillar’s 12th homer of the season.

Pillar had reached third base with two outs in the ninth, but Neil Ramirez sent the game to extra innings by getting Richard Urena to fly out.

Yan Gomes hit a solo home run for the Indians, who entered with a magic number of seven to clinch their third straight AL Central title.

Cleveland loaded the bases with two outs in the 11th, but Danny Barnes (3-2) relieved Jake Petricka and got Ramirez to ground out to second base.

Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco matched a season best by striking out 14 over eight innings. Carrasco allowed two runs, one earned, and six hits.

Ramirez opened the scoring with a two-out RBI single off Marco Estrada in the fifth, but the Blue Jays scored in the bottom half when Rowdy Tellez doubled and scored on Aledmys Diaz’s sacrifice fly.

The Indians reclaimed the lead on a two-out homer by Gomes in the sixth, his 13th, but Toronto tied it again when Randal Grichuk and Tellez hit back-to-back doubles off Carrasco in the seventh.

Tellez has six doubles in his first three games, making him the first rookie since Joe DiMaggio in 1936 to have six doubles over any three-game stretch in his debut season.

Toronto put runners at first and second with two outs in the eighth, but Carrasco ended his outing by getting Grichuk to ground into a fielder’s choice.

Estrada allowed two runs and five hits in six innings.

The loss was Cimber’s first with Cleveland following a midseason trade from San Diego.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: 3B Josh Donaldson (left calf) went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in a playoff game for Double-A Akron. … OF Michael Brantley (left foot) sat for a second straight day. … LHP Andrew Miller (left shoulder) will throw a side session Saturday.

UP NEXT

Indians RHP Adam Plutko (4-5, 5.04) faces Blue Jays RHP Sean Reid-Foley (1-2, 5.51) on Saturday afternoon. Plutko is winless in seven outings since a June 24 victory over Detroit. Reid-Foley allowed one run in seven innings to beat Miami for his first career win last Sunday, his third big league start.

