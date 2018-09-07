Sep. 7, 2018 7:26 PM EDT

Orioles pitcher Hess hit in eye playing catch with football

BC-BBA–Orioles-Hess

Colin E. Braley, ASSOCIATED PRESS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles pitcher David Hess might miss a scheduled start after being hit in the eye while playing catch with a football.

Hess was tossing the ball with teammates before Friday night’s game against Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field. He was taken to a specialist for an examination of his left eye.

Baltimore manager Buck Showalter didn’t rule out Hess missing his start Saturday night against the Rays.

It’s a normal sight before batting practice to see pitchers doing running work involving football passes.

Hess is not the only issue for the Baltimore rotation this weekend.

Showalter said righty Alex Cobb is not expected to start Sunday due to lingering blister problems. Josh Rogers would take Cobb’s spot.

