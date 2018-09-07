MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Orioles pitcher Hess hit in eye playing catch with football

Posted On Fri. Sep 7th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 7, 2018 7:26 PM EDT

Orioles pitcher Hess hit in eye playing catch with football

BC-BBA–Orioles-Hess

<!–

–>

Colin E. Braley, ASSOCIATED PRESS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles pitcher David Hess might miss a scheduled start after being hit in the eye while playing catch with a football.

Hess was tossing the ball with teammates before Friday night’s game against Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field. He was taken to a specialist for an examination of his left eye.

Baltimore manager Buck Showalter didn’t rule out Hess missing his start Saturday night against the Rays.

It’s a normal sight before batting practice to see pitchers doing running work involving football passes.

Hess is not the only issue for the Baltimore rotation this weekend.

Showalter said righty Alex Cobb is not expected to start Sunday due to lingering blister problems. Josh Rogers would take Cobb’s spot.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company