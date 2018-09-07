Kasey Kahne to sit out Indy with heat exhaustion issues

Posted On Fri. Sep 7th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 7, 2018 1:33 PM EDT

Kasey Kahne to sit out Indy with heat exhaustion issues

AP-CAR-NASCAR-Brickyard-Kahne-Out-

<!–

–>

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kasey Kahne will not defend his Brickyard 400 victory because of dehydration issues that have given him an elevated heart rate while he’s driving.

Regan Smith will drive the No. 95 Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Kahne said Friday he’s not sure when he can race again, and he’s scheduled to retire from NASCAR competition at the end of this season.

Kahne said he felt so poorly he should not have been driving the final 100 laps of last week’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

He said he’s suffered from heat exhaustion in a handful of races dating back to last season and including his victory at Indy. Kahne has difficulty staying hydrated, controlling his body temperature and his heart rate.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company