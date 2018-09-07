MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Jaguars CB Ramsey set to go for opener vs Giants, Beckham

Posted On Fri. Sep 7th, 2018
Sep. 7, 2018 3:35 PM EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey practiced without any limitation Friday, clearing the way for him to play against New York Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the season opener.

Ramsey was limited in practice Thursday because of right ankle soreness.

Coach Doug Marrone says tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle), center Brandon Linder (knee) and right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee) also are good to go against the Giants. Seferian-Jenkins sat out practice Wednesday.

So Jacksonville will go into the opener with only one significant injury: receiver Marqise Lee is out for the season after injuring his left knee in an exhibition game. Lee has surgery last week.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

