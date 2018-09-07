Final night of prelims Friday in swimsuit-less Miss America

Posted On Fri. Sep 7th, 2018
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The third and final night of preliminary competition in the swimsuit-less Miss America pageant is set for Friday night.

During the first two nights of competition, some of the onstage interview questions that are replacing swimsuits have touched on hot button issues, including NFL national anthem protests.

A question on the propriety of those protests helped propel Miss Virginia Emili McPhail to a preliminary win Thursday night.

She told judges players have the right to protest by kneeling, noting that the real issue is police brutality.

In the talent competition, Miss Louisiana Holli’ Conway won for a vocal performance, singing “I Believe.”

On Wednesday , Miss Florida Taylor Tyson won the talent competition for a piano performance, and Miss Wisconsin Tianna Vanderhei won the interview competition for her comments on education.

