Batshuayi double helps Belgium beat Scotland 4-0 in friendly

Posted On Fri. Sep 7th, 2018
Sep. 7, 2018 5:37 PM EDT

Ian Rutherford, ASSOCIATED PRESS

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Substitute Michy Batshuayi scored twice in eight minutes as Belgium eased to a 4-0 victory over Scotland on Friday in its first game since finishing third at the World Cup.

Seven minutes after coming on at halftime in the friendly, Batshuayi took a pass from Eden Hazard in a swift Belgium break and guided the ball low into the net.

Batshuayi, who is on loan at Spanish club Valencia from English Premier League side Chelsea, struck again from just outside the penalty area on the hour.

The earlier goals in Glasgow came from Romelu Lukaku in the first half and Hazard a minute into the second half.

The Belgian players showed the quality that saw them achieve their team’s best-ever World Cup showing by finishing third in Russia in July.

Scotland hasn’t qualified for a tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

