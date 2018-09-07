Baltimore Ravens rookie out of hospital, has facial injuries

Posted On Fri. Sep 7th, 2018
Sep. 7, 2018 9:51 AM EDT

Baltimore Ravens rookie out of hospital, has facial injuries

BALTIMORE (AP) — The rookie Baltimore Ravens kicker injured in an apparent assault has been released from the hospital, and is expected to cooperate with police.

Team spokesman Kevin Bryne told The Baltimore Sun on Thursday that Kaare Vedvik suffered a bruise to the back of his head and significant facial injuries. Vedvik’s injuries had been redacted from the police report released Tuesday.

That report said the 24-year-old Norwegian told the team’s security head he couldn’t remember what happened after a teammate called around 3 a.m. Saturday. Vedvik had told the teammate he was good. He was found around an hour later, injured and missing his phone and wallet.

Police haven’t found witnesses.

Coach John Harbaugh has said the injuries likely cost Vedvik an NFL job. He’s on the team’s reserve/non-football injury list.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

