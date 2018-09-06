MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Woods, McIlroy off to torrid start at Aronimink

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Tiger Woods had his lowest round since his last victory more than five years ago. He had to wait to see if it was the best score Thursday on a soft course in scorching conditions at the BMW Championship.

With temperatures in the upper 90s making Aronimink play short, Woods had an 8-under 62 that included a bogey on his next-to-last hole. It was his lowest round since a 61 in the 2013 Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone, the most recent of his 79 PGA Tour victories.

Even as he was signing his card, Woods saw that Rory McIlroy was doing even better.

McIlroy was at 8 under and still had two holes to play.

It wasn’t easy for everyone. Phil Mickelson shot a 73.

