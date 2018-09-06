MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Tropicana casino to join New Jersey sports betting market

Posted On Thu. Sep 6th, 2018
Sep. 6, 2018 4:57 PM EDT

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Tropicana casino says it will join New Jersey’s growing sports betting market.

The casino announced Thursday it has reached a deal with bookmaker William Hill Race & Sports Book to offer sports betting in the near future.

No timetable was given for the launch.

The sports book will be located in the Tropicana’s North Tower casino.

The Tropicana is joining the sports betting market late in the game; most of Atlantic City’s nine casinos already offer it.

New Jersey gambling outlets took in $40.6 million in sports wagers in July, the first full month it was legal.

