Thailand's cave boys centerpiece of mall exhibition

Posted On Thu. Sep 6th, 2018
Sep. 6, 2018 4:25 AM EDT

Thailand’s cave boys centerpiece of mall exhibition

BANGKOK (AP) — It’s showtime for the 12 boys and their 25-year old soccer coach whose ordeal of being trapped for almost three weeks in a flooded cave in northern Thailand riveted the world.

The members of the Wild Boars soccer team spoke Thursday at an exhibition about their ordeal at one of Bangkok’s largest shopping malls. It features a reproduction of the cave that includes simulated sounds of water dripping and also showcases equipment used by rescuers and other memorabilia.

Psychologists had counseled that the boys after their rescue in July should be given a six-month respite from being pressed to recount their experience. But Thailand’s military government, eager to share the glory of the good-news story, has trotted them out for public appearances and interviews.

