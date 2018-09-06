Story hits 3 home runs for Rockies

Story hits 3 home runs for Rockies

David Zalubowski, ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story homered in his first three at-bats, including one projected at more than 500 feet, for the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

Story’s first home run, a 459-foot shot to left, according to Statcast, gave the Rockies a 2-1 lead in the first inning. He topped that with another solo homer in the fourth that traveled an estimated 505 feet. It is the longest homer in franchise history and the longest since Statcast began tracking distances in 2015.

His last home run — and 31st of the season — went 416 feet and gave Colorado a 4-3 lead.

He came up in the eighth with a chance for his fourth of the night. He had a chance to tie the major league record with his fourth homer, but struck out leading off the bottom of the eighth.

