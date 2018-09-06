MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Miami will be without Richards, Jackson vs. Savannah State

Posted On Thu. Sep 6th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 6, 2018 12:48 PM EDT

Miami will be without Richards, Jackson vs. Savannah State

AP-FBC–T25-Miami-Injuries

<!–

–>

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Wide receiver Ahmmon Richards and defensive lineman Demetrius Jackson have both been ruled out of No. 22 Miami’s game against Savannah State on Saturday with knee injuries.

Richards had one catch in Miami’s season-opening loss to LSU, and Saturday’s game will be the sixth he has missed with injury since the start of last season.

Jackson also is coming off an injury-marred 2017 season. He missed Miami’s final six games last season, though did get on the field for some of Sunday’s opener against LSU.

Hurricanes coach Mark Richt said the team expects to know more about the status of both players early next week. There has been no determination on their availability for Miami’s trip to Toledo on Sept. 15.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company