Larry Nassar loses another bid for new sentence in Michigan

Sep. 6, 2018

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — Another Michigan judge has rejected Larry Nassar’s request for a new sentence in one of his three criminal cases.

Eaton County Judge Janice Cunningham found no grounds to give the convicted sports doctor a new hearing Thursday. He was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison for sexually molesting girls at a Lansing-area gymnastics club, one of three decades-long sentences that will likely keep him locked up for life.

Nassar’s attorneys argued that his February court hearing was unfair because it was dominated by testimony not directly related to his crimes in Eaton County.

In August, a different judge rejected Nassar’s request for a new hearing in a related case. Hundreds of women and girls say he molested them, and many explained the impact during emotional testimony.

