Dolphins TE MarQueis Gray goes on injured reserve

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins starting tight end MarQueis Gray has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury.

The Dolphins signed tight end Gavin Escobar, who played in 64 games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2013-16.

Gray played in every game the past two years. His injury likely means a bigger role for rookie tight end Mike Gesicki, a second-round pick.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

