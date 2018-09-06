MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Daly: NHL not changing marijuana policy as Canada legalizes

Posted On Thu. Sep 6th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 6, 2018 3:40 PM EDT

Daly: NHL not changing marijuana policy as Canada legalizes

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

AP-HKN–NHL-Cannabis

<!–

–>

JOHN WOODS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHICAGO (AP) — Deputy commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL does not expect to change its rules on marijuana with the legalization of cannabis in Canada coming on Oct. 17.

Daly said in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday that the move won’t affect the NHL/NHLPA drug-testing policy. Daly said the league tests for marijuana but a positive test by itself does not lead to a suspension.

Rather than altering that stance, Daly said the league and Players’ Association are ramping up efforts to educate players about the details. The NHL has seven teams based in Canada while Colorado, home to the Avalanche, allows some legal use of marijuana.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company