Jaguars’ Seferian-Jenkins misses practice with core injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins missed practice Wednesday because of a core muscle injury.

Coach Doug Marrone says he feels like Seferian-Jenkins will play Sunday at the New York Giants, “but you never know. That’s me saying it, not him or the doctors.”

Seferian-Jenkins caught 50 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns last year for the New York Jets. He signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with Jacksonville during free agency.

Seferian-Jenkins is expected to be a big part of Jacksonville’s passing game in 2018. The Jaguars only have three tight ends on their 53-man roster, with James O’Shaughnessy and Niles Paul serving as backups.

A sixth-year pro, Seferian-Jenkins has 105 receptions and 10 touchdowns in his career.

Marrone adds that “he’s a guy that’s been around, knows his body. If it was a younger guy, I think there would be more of a concern.”

